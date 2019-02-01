Wakefield's ABC Cinema: From an ice rink to a music venue, here are your ideas for the building earmarked for demolition

A planning application to demolish Wakefield's derelict ABC cinema and transform the land into a car park has been met with some criticism from you, our readers.

The crumbling building on Kirkgate has stood empty since the late 1990s, has fallen in disrepair and become a magnet for vandals over the years.

A new planning application has now been submitted to Wakefield Council by PS and S Property Developers Ltd for demolition and turn the land into a temporary car park for six years in order for the owner to collect revenue due to a lack of potential buyers for the land.

But readers took to Facebook to share their views - the majority of which were giving their disapproval to the plan in place, instead giving their ideas.

Here's what you have been saying:

Andy Caines said: "Only Wakefield Council would let this happen. This building could be refurbished and turned into a much needed medium sized music venue which would attract bands from all over the world, Music, i.e, metal / rock / punk / soul / pop / rap, anything really like Leeds O2 plus comedians and events like beer festivals etc. Surely it could make a profit and be a good asset for the city centre. But no, we'll end up with a car park .Another historic classic building lost in Wakefield .Shame on you Wakefield council you're a disgrace."

Richard Stephenson said: "What a waste of a wonderful building, this could have been refurbished for a cinema and for community use."

Nichola Holroyd: "Wish they would reopen it as a vintage picture house and show old movies with a Bugsy Malone style bar!"

Yvonne Bielby: "Why don’t we start a funding page to save it, buy and refurbish it? Let it be the people’s cinema - money goes to hospitals or good causes in Wakefield."

Graeme D Dunn said: "Wakefield has too many car parks for the dwindling visitor numbers. Invest in the place. Council should buy it and turn it into a multi-functional hub, which is what analysts say we want in our city centres. Like an XScape type entertainment complex."

Beverley Noble: "Should be renovated into a pub with entertainment/hotel. I stayed in a hotel in Liverpool city centre last year that used to be a cinema years ago and they kept loads of features and pictures from old films on the walls. It was strange, a bit eerie on some corridors I thought, but was lovely."

Readers were also quick to ask why the city centre needs another car park.

Ruth Church said: "Why not a car park for patrons of Sun Lane swimming baths, as WMDC had a fantastic idea, 'let’s build a fantastic swimming pool' but not bother having a car park!"

Mark Bain: "No point in another car park when theres no shops worth visiting anymore."

Mark Norris: "Wonderful. That's what we really need is another car park. Just to generate revenue without much cost."

Ash White: "Wakefield is already just one giant car park."

Jurgen Mitchell: "Car park charges are too expensive, no wonder the shops are closing the charges don't help."

Gillian Evans: "What a tragic end to a fab building. Shame on everyone involved."