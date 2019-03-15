Wakefield 'stands united' with the people of New Zealand following mass shooting

Wakefield Council have paid their respects to the people of New Zealand following the deadliest shooting in the country's history.

At least 49 people died and 20 were injured in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Councillor Peter Box CBE, Leader of Wakefield Council has expressed deepest sympathy on behalf of all citizens of Wakefield to the families and friends of the people killed in the attacks in New Zealand today.

He said that Wakefield stands united with the people of New Zealand and that this must not be allowed to undermine good community relations among diverse cultures.

He said: “All of us in Wakefield, across different faiths or backgrounds, share in the shock and outrage at the events in New Zealand. Events like this make us more determined to continue to work together to develop a community where everyone feels valued and cared for.

“We must ensure that such atrocities do not undermine this or divide us. We value the openness and tolerance we have developed in our society and are proud of the good relationships we have built up between all communities here in Wakefield.”

What happened in New Zealand?

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described an alleged gunman, who had Australian citizenship, as an "extremist, right-wing" terrorist.

Survivors of the shooting told news outlets that they "prayed for the bullets to end".

A man in his late 20s has been arrested and charged with murder. He will appear in court on Saturday morning, police said.

Two other men and a woman were detained nearby.

Authorities in the city have advised all mosques to close until further notice.

At least two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are also believed to have been found attached to nearby vehicles.

Footage from the incident, live streamed by a gunman, has been circulated online. New Zealand Police said they were aware of the video and asked social media users to refrain from sharing it.