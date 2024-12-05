Wakefield travel agents’ cyclethon raises money for mental health charity

A group of travel agents from Wakefield have cycled the distance from their shop to their head office in Sunderland to raise money for a mental health charity.

The seven-strong team from Hays Travel on Trinity Walk took turns on the exercise bike to cycle 170 kilometres, totalling over seven hours of bike time.

The team raised a total of £144 for charity, Mind Wellbeing, where the mission is to actively change the way we speak about mental health in order to dismantle the stigma associated with it.

Wakefield Hays Travel’s Saffron Laszkowicz, who organised the event, said: "We chose Mind Wellbeing CIC as the charity to support with our event because of their unwavering commitment to supporting children's mind wellbeing.

Hays Travel Wakefield apprentice, Ryan Johnson, taking part in the team’s charity cyclethon

“In today's world, children face numerous challenges that can impact their overall development, and Mind Wellbeing provides essential resources and programmes to help children navigate those obstacles. By supporting this charity, we aim to promote mental wellness and equip young minds with the tools they need to thrive, both in their personal lives and in their learning environments.”

Hannah Dunn, Founder of Mind Wellbeing CIC, said: "Hays Travel in Wakefield organised a remarkable charity day for Mind Wellbeing in November, featuring a fitness bike challenge where they collectively cycled the distance from their shop to their headquarters in the North East.

“My little boy and I had the privilege of attending the event, which also included a bake sale and other activities. It was truly inspiring to witness the team’s camaraderie and the community’s wholehearted support. The sense of unity and shared purpose was palpable, leaving us feeling uplifted and deeply connected to our mission for Mind Wellbeing’s future.”

Every year each of Hays Travel’s branches receives a budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local community. In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £140,000 to local charities.