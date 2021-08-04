Videos from the scene show a plume of smoke rising from the blaze, which appears to have broken out at a building on Langthwaite Lane, South Elmsall.

Fire crews from West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire are in attendance at the blaze.

Those who live or work nearby are being advised to keep doors and windows shut while the blaze continues.

Fire crews have been rushed to a blaze in South Elmsall this afternoon, with local residents advised to keep doors and windows closed as smoke descends on the town. Photos: Mark James Flavell

The general public is also asked to avoid the area if possible to assist fire crews as they deal with the fire.

Fire engines in attendance from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are from the following stations – South Kirkby, Dewsbury and Normanton as well as two aerial appliances from Wakefield and Huddersfield.

Supporting appliances from West Yorkshire are also in attendance.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are from the following stations – Adwick, Askern and Barnsley.