August heatwave forecast as African plume expected to send temperatures soaring

An African plume is expected to bring soaring temperatures later this month with temperatures reaching the high 20s.

Forecasters have predicted temperatures will be higher than average as current unsettled conditions become warmer.

The Met Office said there is a chance the hot, dry weather could return in the second half of August

Since the end of July, temperatures have returned to around average for this time of the year, but an optimistic forecast has raised hopes that another heatwave could be on the way.

It said there are “current signals of a drier and warmer than average period from the middle of August”.

This week's forecast:

Today: A breezy but fine day, with some sunny spells. Feeling a little fresher than of late, with temperatures around average, although these will be tempered by the breeze. Maximum temperature 19 °C.

Tonight:: Fine at first, however occasional, mostly light rain should spread in from the west later in the night, with low cloud also becoming more widespread. Remaining damp by dawn. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Tuesday: A cloudier day on the whole, with the odd spot of rain possible at times. The east should be drier overall, with the best chance of a few brighter spells. Maximum temperature 19 °C.