'Autumn is one of the most magical times to visit Nostell': What's on at the National Trust site near Wakefield

Seasonal scenery at the National Trust site near Wakefield provides a picturesque backdrop for walks, family adventures and peaceful moments surrounded by nature.

Joanna Reed, senior marketing and communications officer at Nostell, said: “The gardens are at their most enchanting in autumn.

“Take the accessible walk by the lake into the Menagerie Garden. A hidden pocket of autumn loveliness complete with sheltered benches, it is the perfect spot for a picnic or quiet reflection.

“As autumn deepens, the lake at Nostell takes on an almost dreamlike quality.

“In the early mornings, mist lingers over the still water, drifting gently through the trees. Swans and herons emerge from the fog, their reflections rippling softly across the surface.

“On brighter days, the calm water mirrors the vibrant reds, golds and ambers of the surrounding woodland, creating a painterly display of colour and light.”

Visitors to the kitchen garden can see many varieties of fruit and vegetables - from giant pumpkins to heritage apples - as they reach their autumn peak.

Much of the seasonal produce makes its way into the Courtyard Café, while surplus is available for visitors to take home in exchange for a small donation.

For those looking to venture further, more than 300 acres of parkland and woodland offer opportunities to experience nature.

Fungi hunters can explore Engine Wood, while another highlight is a walk up to Obelisk Lodge to enjoy the sweeping views.

Lauren Lewsley, visitor experience and operations manager, said autumn at Nostell is about slowing down and soaking up the beauty of the season.

“Autumn is one of the most magical times to visit Nostell,” she said.

“The light, the colour and the calm are truly special, and with so many activities this October, there’s something for every age to enjoy.

“If you love history, the November tours are an amazing opportunity to go behind closed doors and learn – just watch out for cobwebs in the attics!”

Family friendly events at Nostell in the coming weeks include the following:

October Half Term: Creepy Crawlies and Apple Week

Saturday, October 25 – Sunday, November 2 (free activities – standard admission applies).

During October half term, Nostell will be buzzing with fun for the whole family. The “Creepy Crawlies” theme takes visitors on a journey from garden to house, celebrating the weird and wonderful world of insects and mini-beasts.

Designed by creative students from Trinity Academy Halifax, the interactive Garden Trail invites families to test their skills, from pinning the shell on the snail to matching mini-beasts to their perfect habitats.

Discover how Nostell’s conservation team protects precious collections from tiny troublemakers on the House Creepy Crawlies Trail. Drop into the workshop for paper crafts and themed colouring sheets to take home.

During half term, Nostell will also celebrate its orchard heritage with Apple Week. On October 31 (from 11am–2.30pm), visitors can join traditional apple pressing sessions in the garden and sample the fruits of the season.

Specialist House Tours

Would you like to delve a bit deeper into the history of Nostell? Join one of the specialist tours running on weekends throughout November. Tickets are priced £4 for adults (advance booking required).

Servant Spaces Tour

Step behind the scenes and discover the lives of the many servants who lived and worked at Nostell. Visit the Servants’ Hall and Butler’s Pantry, then venture into the attics – once home to the staff – and see the traces they left behind.

The Library Unbound Go behind the scenes in Nostell’s library to explore more than 9,000 historic volumes. Led by a collections team member and one of the book survey volunteers, the tour delves into the history of country house libraries, the story behind Nostell’s own collection, and the conservation work that keeps these treasures alive.

Living in Style Tour Discover some of the most opulent rooms in the house and the designers who shaped them – including Robert Adam, Thomas Chippendale and James Paine. Expert volunteers will bring the spaces to life with stories of the family’s tastes, dream designs and unfulfilled plans through the generations.

All visitors can explore Nostell’s 300 acres of parkland for free (there is a £5 parking charge for non-members) every day from 7am until 6pm. House and garden admission apply.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell

1 . Autumn Nostell has been transformed into a kaleidoscope of autumn colour Photo: Tanya Hepplewhite Photo Sales

2 . Autumn The National Trust site near Wakefield offers a scenic backdrop for walks and family adventures Photo: Tanya Hepplewhite Photo Sales

3 . Autumn Sheltered benches provide the perfect spot for a picnic or quiet reflection Photo: Tanya Hepplewhite Photo Sales