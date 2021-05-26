Bank Holiday weather forecast for Wakefield - the sun will be out and temperatures are rising

After weeks of rain there is finally hope of some sunny weather this weekend.

Wakefield is set to set some summer sunshine just in time for the bank holiday and school holidays.

The Met Office weather forecasters are predicting a period of sunny weather, which will start here over the weekend.

In the Met Office's latest weather forecast, experts are predicting that temperatures are expected to rise across the country towards the end of the week with Wakefield seeing high teens and will reach 20C on Sunday, with Saturday not looking bad either at 19C.

And Monday will still feel warm with temperatures reaching 18C.

Outlook Thursday:

A bright and sunny day with light winds. Some light showers developing over higher ground to the west, but prolonged sunny spells elsewhere. Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: