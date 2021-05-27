Another Bank Holiday is upon us, and if you've been dreaming of spending long days in the sun with family and friends, you might just be in luck.

Though the weekend will begin cool and cloudy, it is expected to heat up later in the weekend, providing the perfect template for a perfect Bank Holiday weekend.

This is the full forecast for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this Bank Holiday Weekend.

Friday, May 28

Friday will be cool and cloudy, with hazy sunshine and chances of showers in the afternoon.

The day will feel warm, with highs of 17°C and lows of 11°C.

Saturday, May 29

The weekend will dawn warm and cloudy, with outbreaks of rain giving way to warmer weather in the afternoon.

Highs of 18°C, lows of 9°C.

Sunday, May 30

The weather will heat up on Sunday, with strong sunshine throughout the day, and very little chance of rain.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20°C, falling to 14°C in the evening.

Monday, May 31

Bank Holiday Monday will also be warm and sunny, with sunshine forecast throughout, giving way to cloudy patches in the evening.

Highs of 21°C, lows of 14°C overnight.

Looking forward

The warm weather is expected to continue into the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday also hot and dry.