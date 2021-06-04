Beautiful 23C weekend ahead for Wakefield with clear skies and sunshine

Get those barbecues at the ready again this weekend as forecasters say Wakefield will be seeing plenty more sunshine.

The Met Office temperatures of up to 21C tomorrow (Saturday) with clear skies from early morning.

And although clouds might appear in the afternoon, temperatures are set to creep up.

Temperatures will remain in the early 20s for most of Sunday too, with highs of 22C, although slightly cloudy.

Forecast in full:

Saturday

Any early mist and fog patches will soon lift, bringing A dry day follows with sunny spells and variable cloud. Feeling warm in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Warm sunny spells and variable cloud expected through the period, although perhaps cloudier on Sunday.

Many parts staying dry, but the risk of showers throughout. Rather chilly overnight periods.

Tuesday to Thursday

Sunny spells and light winds. Temperature will trend towards the warmer side of the average. There will however be a risk of isolated showers on most days, and perhaps even the odd heavy one with thunder.

This weather pattern is expected to continue through much of the period, although a developing northwest/southeast split becomes increasingly likely, with more unsettled conditions possible in northwest of the country and southeastern areas more likely to remain settled.