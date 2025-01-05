Bus services cancelled as heavy snow hits Wakefield

Bus services have been cancelled after heavy snow blanketed Wakefield overnight.

Arriva is not running their 22, 135, 136, 140, 141, 147, 156, 163, 164, 168, 186 or 189 services in Castleford, while their 102, 104, 105, 106, 107, 110, 111, 118, 195, 195A, 212, 231, 232, 444, 446, 498, 425, 148 and 149 services in Wakefield have been cancelled too. Their 122 service is terminating at Ossett bus station, while the 212 is not affected by the weather.