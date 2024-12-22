Christmas weather: No white Christmas for Wakefield and Dewsbury as Met Office apologies for "disappointment"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has apologised for any disappointment as they share there will be no white Christmas for Wakefield and Dewsbury this year.

Before we get closer to Christmas Day itself, the Met Office has warned of some unsettled wet and windy weather to come, with various National Severe Weather Warnings for wind and rain having been issued over the past week.

However, high pressure will build in from Christmas Eve, bringing a period of more settled weather for the festive period.

Across the district, the temperature will reach highs of 12C on Christmas Day.

The weather will remain settled throughout the festive period, the Met Office has shared.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist for the Met Office, Dan Harris, said: "Current indications are that more settled conditions are likely to develop from Christmas Eve onwards, with the majority of the UK coming under the influence of high pressure. The exception however may be northwest Scotland where there is a reasonable chance of further wind and rain.

“Christmas Day itself is likely to be settled, often cloudy, and dry with light winds for the majority. Once again, the far north may be windier, with a small chance of further rain across northwest Scotland.

"Temperatures are expected to be widely mild, so if you are hoping for a blanket of snow across the country on Christmas Day, I’m sorry to say you will be disappointed.”

The settled weather will continue until the end of the year, however, clearer spells overnight may lead to some localised frost and fog.