National Highways has told drivers to expect delays after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow the area for between 6am today and 6am tomorrow.

National Highways, in conjunction with the Met Office, are strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted. Road users should heed messages on the overhead signs and listen for radio updates.

Drivers told to expect delays and plan ahead as snow forecast throughout the day in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Road users are advised to take extra care if travelling in the affected regions.

Here is the level of disruption that is expected:

Possible travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

Some rural communities could become temporarily cut off

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces