Easter weather in Wakefield: Met Office warns of 'heavy showers' and 'thunder' across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The Easter bank holiday weekend is almost here, with many looking forward to outdoor egg hunts, picnics and garden parties.
But will the sun shine, and will it be warm enough?
The Met Office has shared that despite being colder than last week, it will be “largely fine and dry, with bright or sunny spells and light winds” going into the weekend – particularly on Friday (March 18) and Saturday (March 19).
The temperature will reach highs of 17C despite “some patchy light rain”.
However, into the latter half of the bank holiday weekend, the weather is set to take a turn.
The Met Office’s outlook for Sunday, April 20 to Tuesday, April 29 reads: “Mainly unsettled conditions are likely across the UK at the start of this period. Showers or longer spells of rain are probable across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds.”
As the month continues, temperatures will generally be near average.
“Next week, a similar pattern is likely at first, with unsettled conditions at times and a risk of some heavy rain or showers.” The outlook continued.
However, as we enter May the sun will return with “settled weather expected to become more prevalent” and temperatures expected to be “around or slightly above average”.
