Halloween weather in Wakefield: Rain and strong winds expected this Halloween across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Oct 2025, 14:00 GMT
Wakefield will see scattered showers this Halloween weekend.
The district will see rain and heavier winds throughout the end of the week and into the weekend.

Wakefield will see “scattered showers” with temperatures reaching lows of 8C on Halloween (Friday, October 31).

However, there will be some sunny intervals – meaning an umbrella may not be completely necessary for trick-or-treating.

The Met Office’s outlook for Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 1 reads: “Mist and fog clear Thursday as cloud thickens from the west. Winds strengthen with rain arriving by evening. Friday brings sunny spells and scattered showers. Rain and strong winds Saturday”.

Into November and the unsettled weather is likely to continue – with low pressure dominating the UK.

This means further showers or longer spells of rain at times across Wakefield.

Average temperatures are most likely, with the Met Office sharing that there will be a reduced incidence of overnight frost and fog, compared to normal.

