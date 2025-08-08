Heatwave in Wakefield: District to see highs of 28C this weekend as 'hot and humid' summer continues

Wakefield will see the higher temperatures return this weekend.

After a week of wind warnings, the warm weather will return to Wakefield this weekend.

Storm Floris brought 70 miles per hour winds across the region, with various yellow wind warnings in place across Yorkshire earlier this week.

However, the weather will be warm once again this weekend, with the district set to see highs of 23C on Sunday, 26C on Monday and 28C next Tuesday.

The Met Office’s current forecast for Saturday, August 9 to Monday, August 11 reads: “Partly cloudy with light winds Saturday, chance of rain or showers. Dry and sunny start Sunday, cloudy later with a chance of rain. Dry, bright and sunny Monday. Temperatures rising”.

The hot weather will continue into next week, with “hot and humid conditions” expected.

The long range forecast, from August 11 to August 20, reads: “Hot and humid conditions are possible across parts of England in particular, though the longevity and extent of any hot weather are uncertain at the moment”.