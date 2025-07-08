Heatwave in Wakefield: Highs of 31C expected this weekend as heatwave in Wakefield to 'last longer' than previous ones

Wakefield will see another sunny weekend, with the Met Office stating that “very warm and humid conditions” are expected.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things will warm up again this week, with heatwave criteria being reached in parts of the UK by the end of the week.

The district will see highs of 27C tomorrow (Wednesday) – beginning a week of sunshine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise with Friday set to see highs of 30C and Saturday reaching an impressive 31C.

Wakefield will see highs of 31C this weekend.

The Met Office’s official outlook for Thursday to Sunday, reads: “Temperatures increasing in fine and often sunny weather. Winds will fall light with potential for very warm and humid conditions before the weekend. Early coastal mist patches will be short-lived”.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Holley, said: “High temperatures are likely to persist into the weekend, especially away from coasts with onshore winds, reaching the low 30s in portions of England and Wales, and accompanied by rising humidity and warmer nights.

“This heatwave is likely to last longer than previous ones so far this summer, and affect a wider area, with the focus for some of the highest temperatures displaced across more central and western areas at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later into the month, temperatures are expected to cool – bringing a risk of thunderstorms.

The long range forecast for July 12 to July 21 reads: “Early next week, a transition to less hot conditions is expected, but with uncertain timing.

"This could bring an increasing chance of some rain or showers, perhaps thundery, but there is scope for very warm or hot conditions to persist in more eastern and southern areas”.