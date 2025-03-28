Heatwave in Wakefield: Temperatures to soar to 20C next week across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will all see highs of 20C next Wednesday (April 2) and Thursday (April 3), with the sun set to shine throughout the week.
The Met Office’s forecast shared that next week,“most places are expected to be dry with clear or sunny spells and light winds.
“Temperatures will likely be around or above normal and feeling warm during the day, and some cold nights are still possible when skies are clear.”
Going into the weekend, the weather will remian largely dry and the temperature will be “near normal” – with highs of 16C.
The Met Office's outlook for Saturday to Monday reads: “Drier and brighter on Saturday, before some rain moves east overnight. Largely dry, bright and breezy Sunday and Monday. Temperatures near normal. Winds easing on Monday, overnight fog patches possible.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.