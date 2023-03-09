Heavy snow and blizzards: Met Office release afternoon weather forecast video
Here is the recently released Met Office UK Weather forecast for this afternoon (Thursday March 9) announcing heavy snow for some, with amber warnings, across Wakefield, Kirklees and other parts of West Yorkshire.
Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said more snow is set to fall across the North of England with snow falling particularly on trans-Pennine routes as predicted.
Snow is continuing to push northward with winds picking up.
An Amber alert has been issued to areas throughout Yorkshire and the north with 10cm to 20cm of snow expected to fall.
The Met Office have warned those travelling to expect “severe disruptions” as strong winds may cause a blizzard, creating dangerous driving conditions.
Temperatures will continue to drop, with Yorkshire set to face zero degree conditions throughout the night.
Friday could see warmer conditions with temperatures reaching 5 degrees C and rain showers throughout the afternoon, however the Met Office has warned of potential icy conditions.
Amber warnings will remain in place until tomorrow morning (Friday March 10)