Hotter weather is on its way to Wakefield with temperatures set to hit 30°C next week

Today may have been a bit on the cooler side in Wakefield but the Met Office predicts sunshine and high temperatures early next week.

The sun will be out later this afternoon, just in time for most people to get home from work and fire up the barbecue!

The rain is forecast to return tomorrow (Friday) with cloud and wind increasing throughout the morning. Tomorrow afternoon will be brighter, but there's a risk of heavy and maybe thundery showers. Temperatures will be around 21 °C.

Saturday start off dry and bright but heavy rain is forecast again later in the day. Sunday will be cloudy, but temperatures will still be around 21 °C.

Monday will start off cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures will start rising again with Monday seeing around 26°C.

Then Tuesday is when it will really hot up! The Met Office predicts temperatures reaching 30°C. It will also be another uncomfortable night to sleep with the temperature being around 21°C.

Wednesday looks to be another fine day.