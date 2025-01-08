Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday as temperatures plummet across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice across the district, that is in place until 12pm today.
A rare amber cold-health alert has also been issued until Sunday – with The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sharing that incoming low temperatures and snowy conditions are likely to have a "significant impact" on the health and social care services in the region for the next week.
Hour-by-hour forecast:
12pm: Sunny, 2C but feels like 0C.
1pm: Sunny, 2C but feels like 1C.
2pm: Sunny, 2C but feels like 1C.
3pm: Sunny, 2C but feels like 0C.
4pm: Clear, 1C but feels like -1C.
5pm: Clear, 0C but feels like -1C.
6pm: Partly cloudy, -2C but feels like -4C.
7pm: Partly cloudy, -2C but feels like -4C.
8pm: Partly cloudy, -2C but feels like -4C.
9pm: Partly cloudy, -4C but feels like -6C.
10pm: Clear, -4C but feels like -6C.
11pm: Clear, -6C and feels like -6C.
12am: Clear, -8C and feels like -8C.
Tomorrow (Thursday) will have a frosty start but the temperature is set to rise, with highs of 3C during the day.
The current outlook for the weekend reads: “Staying cold and dry but turning cloudier through Friday. Occasional outbreaks of rain and eventually stronger winds through the weekend, with temperatures rising slightly but remaining cold.”
