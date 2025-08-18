Hurricane Erin: Here is when the category 3 storm will hit Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Hurricane Erin will lead to heavier rain and stronger winds across the region this weekend.

Hurricane Erin will travel across the North Atlantic later this week, leading to wetter and windier weather across Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The storm became a rare category five cyclone on Saturday night (August 16), with winds up to 160mph, flash flooding and landslides, happening across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Now, as the week continues, the storm will travel across the North Atlantic ocean and towards the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week will be largely dry and bright, however, it is into the weekend that the weather will begin to change.

Within West Yorkshire, a deep area of low pressure – linked to Hurricane Erin – will develop causing heavier rain and stronger winds.

The Met Office’s long range forecast, from August 22 to August 31, reads: “As frontal systems start to move in from the Atlantic through the weekend, there will be more changeable conditions.

"Whilst this is happening a deep area of low pressure is likely to develop in the North Atlantic, linked to Hurricane Erin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This likely progresses towards the UK through the early part of the week.

"The changeable period will likely continue through the last week of August, especially in the north and west, with a small chance of widely wetter and windier weather developing”.

Into September and the changable conditions will continue, with potential for periods of stronger winds and heavier rain.

Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall.