Hurricane Erin: Met Office warns of 'blustery showers' as storm finally hits Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The remnants of Hurricane Erin will cause heavy rain across Wakefield.

Hurricane Erin has travelled across the North Atlantic and over the UK, leading to wetter and windier weather across Wakefield.

The storm became a rare category five cyclone last week, creating winds up to 160 miles per hour, flash flooding and landslides across the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Now, the remnants of Hurricane Erin have reached the UK, leading to heavy rain and even a weather warning in Wales.

In Wakefield, “heavy showers” and “a risk of thunder” are expected later today (Thursday), despite high temperatures of 22C.

Into the weekend, the rain will continue.

Tomorrow (Friday), the Met Office has warned of “a mixture of sunshine and scattered showers, potentially heavy with a risk of thunder”.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “A westerly regime is now in charge of the UK’s weather and will help fuel periods of wet and windy weather over the next few days, with showers and some longer spells of rain likely for much of the UK on Thursday and Friday”.

Further sunshine is expected as the weekend continues, however the district will predominantly see “blustery showers”.

The Met Office’s outlook for Saturday, August 30 to Monday, September 1 reads: “A band of rain, low cloud and strong winds moving eastwards on Saturday afternoon.

"Rain clearing to leave a mix of sunshine and blustery showers for Sunday and Monday”.

As September begins, the changable conditions will continue, with potential for periods of stronger winds and heavier rain.

Temperatures are likely to be near to, or slightly above average overall.