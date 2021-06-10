Incredible photos show crescent solar eclipse over Wakefield this morning

The partial solar eclipse over Ryhill, Wakefield, West Yorkshire this morning. Photo by Sue Billcliffe (Twitter: @SBillcliffe)

The annual eclipse, which happens when the sun is obscured by the shadow of the moon, took place at around 11.15am today (Thursday, June 10)

The eclipse has widely been referred to as the "ring of fire" eclipse, as the moon is near its farthest point from Earth, and therefore appeared slightly smaller than the Sun, meaning it appeared to glow with light.

Though the full eclipse was not visible from the UK, keen astronomers were able to observe a partial eclipse, with the Moon obscuring a small part of the sun.

From a lucky spot in Ryhill, Sue Billcliffe managed to capture the moment that the Sun became obscured, with the Moon casting a crescent-shaped shadow across the star. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

And one photographer was able to capture the moment in all its glory, with a string of incredible photos.

Though people are advised not to look directly at an eclipse, so as to protect their eyes, there are a number of photography techniques that can be employed to capture the moment on film.

And these techniques, as well as some cloud cover, certainly paid off for Sue, who sent in four incredible photos of the moment the moon passed in front of the sun.