Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a week of unexpected sunshine and dry weather, it would seen that the country’s delayed winter may finally begin with the weather set to take a turn this weekend.

Across the district, the Met Office has predicted some sunshine, but also some showers, which will turn heavier andmore frequent later in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, all parts of the UK will turn much cooler by the weekend, with daytime temperatures potentially up to 10C colder than earlier this week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire will see a change in weather over the next week.

Nights will become chillier with the Met Office predicting that the ‘cold snap’ will stay throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

The region can expect showers across the north on Sunday, which may turn ‘wintry’ over high ground.

The first widespread overnight frost of the season is also likely across many central and northern areas over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “We are forecasting a change in type through this week, with a cold front pushing south across the UK through the middle of the week, colder air will move in from the north which will bring temperatures down compared to the unseasonable weather we’ve seen lately.