While some places across the UK are expected to stay dry, thunderstorms are likely to develop across West Yorkshire tomorrow (August 15), bringing heavy rain and possible disruption.
The thunderstorms are expected to be already underway in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland and will develop across parts of England and Wales by tomorrow morning, into the afternoon.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Jason Kelly said: “The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50 millimetres of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30 milimeters of rain in a three-hour period.
Most Popular
-
1
Residents object to rooftop pool planning application in Horbury
-
2
Don’t Pay UK: Expert warns why you should NOT cancel energy bill direct debits
-
3
Yorkshire Water announces hosepipe ban
-
4
£2.2million worth of drugs seized in Wakefield
-
5
Roadside restaurant Vic’s Cafe J41 burgled whilst owner was on holiday
“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.
“We’re continuing to monitor how these thundery showers develop on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.”