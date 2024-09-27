Met Office warns of plummeting temperatures and frost across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The district will see new lows of 2C tonight (Friday) with rural frost expected tomorrow morning (Saturday).
Despite the low temperatures, skies will remain sunny – with only some showers developing in the west of the region, mainly affecting the Pennines.
However, into the beginning of next week, the unsettled conditions will return.
The Met Office’s outlook for Sunday to Tuesday reads: “Increasing cloud through Sunday with rain and wind arriving overnight and lasting throughout Monday. Brighter conditions developing Tuesday, with isolated showers along the coast. Temperatures near normal or rather cold.”
Into October, temperatures are expected to be below average, with occasional spells of rain and strong winds spreading across the whole of the UK.
The unsettled periods will likely be broken up by interludes of drier weather at times - however, temperatures will be close to or slightly below normal for the time of year.
