New Year's weather: Snow warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The district will see a snowy start to 2025, with the Met Office warning of “wintry showers” across Wakefield later into the week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A combination of rain, strong winds and snow are featuring in the Wakefield forecast for the New Year transition period.

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain was issued this morning by the Met Office for Wednesday, January 1 and into the morning of Thursday, January 2 – however it has since been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, heavy snow and colder conditions are still expected.

The Met Office has warned of snow across the district this week.

The current forecast for Wakefield, for Wednesday to Friday, reads: “Wednesday, windy with heavy rain turning to snow. Much colder Thursday and Friday, with wintry showers and strong winds gradually easing.”

The district will also see temperatures plummit to -1C.

Andy Page, Chief Forecaster at the Met Office, said: “There is a very complicated weather forecast for the UK with snow, strong winds and heavy rain all feature for parts of the UK.

"Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week. With such a varied and complex weather situation there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”

As January continues, the Met Office has stated that further snow is expected with “showers of rain and sleet expected to turn into snow”.