Pictures show flood damage as Storm Henk brings travel disruption to Wakefield

Storm Henk has hit Wakefield with roads closed due to flooding.

This afternoon, Barnsdale Road was closed with diversions in place due to flooding between Castleford and Allerton Bywater.

A yellow weather warning for rain was issued earlier today (Tuesday) for Wakefield, due to Storm Henk, with numerous flood alerts also in place across the country - including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.