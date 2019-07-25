Record temperatures in Wakefield - but thunderstorms are on the way again tonight

Hot and humid weather is what we have to look forward to today in Wakefield.

Temperatures are set to hit a record 35°C across the district today.

But, if you're ready for a downpour, similar to Tuesday night's thunder and lightning, then you're in luck!

Tonight a yellow weather warning is in place for Wakefield with forecasters saying another thunderstorm is on its way tonight at around 8pm, although temperatures will still feel like 33°C.

The Met Office warning said that the hot weather will spark a scattered thunderstorm from around 8pm, which will continue overnight.

What to expect

*Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

*Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

*There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

*There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind.

Tomorrow (Friday) temperatures will steadily rise again early morning with showers forecast throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be around 22°C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Much cooler and cloudier with prolonged rain or showers on Saturday and Sunday, heavy and possibly thundery at times. Some lighter rain on Monday, perhaps bright and dry later.