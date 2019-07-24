Video shows thunderstorm in Wakefield as lightning strikes 48,000 times in a single night

This video shows some of the best shots of lightning captured in Wakefield last night.

Hundreds of people reported being awoken by loud thunder overnight, with the thunderstorm reaching its peak at around 3am.

We asked our readers to submit their best photos and videos of the storm, and these are some of our favourites.

It has been reported that lightning struck more than 48,000 times across the UK overnight.

In Wakefield, commuters faced several hours of train delays after lightning struck a signal box at Wakefield Westgate station.

Despite the storm, temperatures in the district are expected to remain warm for the next few days.