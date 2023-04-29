King Charles III’s coronation is little over a week away with dozens of events planned throughout the district to mark the right royal occasion

However, party-goers and royalists should expect to bring an umbrella to the celebrations as the Met Office predicts ‘a risk of showers’ throughout the weekend.

Marco Petagna, Media Advisor at the Met Office, said: “It appears that with high pressure likely to be to the north or east of the UK and lower pressure to the west or south, some decent dry and bright spells are likely, but with a risk of some showers at times too.”

Here is the Met Office's weather forecast for Coronation weekend.

The Met Office’s long range forecast has also been updated to cover the coronation weekend.

It says: “On Tuesday, many areas fine and dry, though a scattering of light showers is likely. Winds light with temperatures ranging from below normal in the north , to near or a little above normal in the south.

“Coastal low cloud and sea fog should become confined to the far south.

“Later, high pressure is expected to lie to the east of the UK.

“This likely to bring settled conditions at first, with a good deal of warm, dry weather.

"Frontal zones may bring some rain and low cloud especially in the west, but their remnants are more likely to become a focus for showers as they spread across the country. Some of these potentially heavy and thundery.”

