News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
20 minutes ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
1 hour ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
15 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
15 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
18 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé

Reign-y days ahead: Wakefield's coronation weekend weather forecast revealed

Wakefield could see a risk of rain over the coronation bank holiday weekend in May, the Met Office has revealed.

By Kara McKune
Published 29th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

King Charles III’s coronation is little over a week away with dozens of events planned throughout the district to mark the right royal occasion

However, party-goers and royalists should expect to bring an umbrella to the celebrations as the Met Office predicts ‘a risk of showers’ throughout the weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marco Petagna, Media Advisor at the Met Office, said: “It appears that with high pressure likely to be to the north or east of the UK and lower pressure to the west or south, some decent dry and bright spells are likely, but with a risk of some showers at times too.”

Here is the Met Office's weather forecast for Coronation weekend.Here is the Met Office's weather forecast for Coronation weekend.
Here is the Met Office's weather forecast for Coronation weekend.
Most Popular

The Met Office’s long range forecast has also been updated to cover the coronation weekend.

It says: “On Tuesday, many areas fine and dry, though a scattering of light showers is likely. Winds light with temperatures ranging from below normal in the north , to near or a little above normal in the south.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Coastal low cloud and sea fog should become confined to the far south.

“Later, high pressure is expected to lie to the east of the UK.

“This likely to bring settled conditions at first, with a good deal of warm, dry weather.

"Frontal zones may bring some rain and low cloud especially in the west, but their remnants are more likely to become a focus for showers as they spread across the country. Some of these potentially heavy and thundery.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  • Are you holding a street party or planning an event to celebrate the coronation? Tell us your plans and share your photos. Email: [email protected]
Read More
Wakefield district counts down to the coronation of King Charles III
Related topics:Met OfficeCharles IIIWakefield