Snow in Wakefield: Further snow and overnight frost expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
According to an online weather forecaster, the district will see “some” snow and frost later into the week, with the majority of the snow expected in the early morning hours of Friday, January 31.
Temperature will reach lows of 3C, but it will feel like -1C, the Met Office has warned.
Despite this, the snow is set to clear up before Saturday, as rain showers are forecast for Friday afternoon.
The official outlook for Wednesday to Friday, reads: “Dry Wednesday with variable cloud, but breezy. Cold overnight with frost. Fine, dry and sunny Thursday, with light winds. Band of rain spreading south early Friday with sunny spells following.”
Into February, it will be predominantly dry and winds will be lighter, however this will bring the risk of mist, freezing fog patches and overnight frosts.
