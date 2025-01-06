Snow in Wakefield: Hour-by-hour forecast for today as heavy snow hits Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy snow is continuing to fall across the district leading to various school closures, power cuts and travel delays.

Following a weekend of weather warnings, another yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently in place until 12pm today (Monday).

The Met Office has warned that the snow will continue to cause disruption, with some public transport services affected.

The Met Office’s forecast for today reads: “Snow continuing over the Pennines and North York Moors, with a sleety/rain mix across lowland areas. This all gradually clearing eastwards through the day and into the evening. Feeling cold throughout with strong winds at times, especially along coasts. Maximum temperature 4C.”

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast for Wakefield.

As the cold weather continues, the district will see lows of -1C, but will feel as cold as -4C.

Despite this, the snow is set to clear up – with sunny intervals expected throughout the afternoon.

The Met Office’s hour-by-hour forecast:

9am on Monday: Light snow and rain, 2C but feels like -3C.

10am: Light rain, 2C but feels like -3C.

11am: Cloudy, 2C but feels like -3C.

12pm: Sunny intervals, 2C but feels like -3C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 3C but feels like -3C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 3C but feels like -3C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 3C but feels like -2C.

4pm: Partly cloudy, 2C but feels like -2C.

5pm: Partly cloudy, 2C but feels like -3C.

6pm: Partly cloudy, 2C but feels like -3C.

7pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

8pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

9pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

10pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

11pm: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -3C.

12am: Partly cloudy, 1C but feels like -4C.

Into tomorrow (Tuesday), the weather will remain cold and breezy however more sunny spells are expected.