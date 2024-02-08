Snow in Wakefield: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The district will see temperatures reach -1C that will feel like -5C throughout the afternoon alongside expected heavy snowfall, the Met Office has warned.

Back-to-back snow is predicted for most of the day, with the official forecast reading: “Outbreaks of rain and snow moving north to all areas by late morning. Snow likely over modest high ground, heavy at times, but initially a rain and snow mix at low levels, increasingly turning to rain later. Becoming windy. Cold. Maximum temperature 4C.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of school closures have since been announced including West Bretton J & I School and Highfield School.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Wakefield.

The full list of school closures is available here.

Here is what Wakefield can expect today, hour-by-hour.

Noon: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

1pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

2pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

3pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

4pm: heavy snow and 0C, feeling like -4C

5pm: snow and rain and 1C, feeling like -3C

6pm: sleet and 1C, feeling like -3C

7pm: sleet and 1C, feeling like -3C

8pm: rain and 2C, feeling like -3C

9pm: rain and 2C, feeling like -3C

10pm, rain and 2C, feeling like -2C

11pm: heavy rain and 2C, feeling like -2C

The cold weather will continue into tomorrow however snow is only expected on higher ground with heavy rain also expected throughout the day.