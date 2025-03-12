Snow in Wakefield: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for ice as temperatures plummet across Wakefield
The weather warning is in place from 3am to 9am tomorrow (Thursday).
During this time, the Met Office has warned of wintry showers and temperatures close to zero which may lead to a few icy surfaces developing.
Drivers should be aware of icy patches on some untreated roads, which could lead to a greater chance of injuries or accidents.
Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will see the cold weather continue throughout the week, with the dropping temperatures leading to it being “markedly colder” with “snow on hills”.
Despite this, the weather will improve going into the weekend.
The current outlook for Friday, March 14 to Sunday, March 16 reads: “Sunny spells and scattered showers continuing on Friday before becoming drier with plenty of sunshine on the weekend.
"Feeling cold, light winds and a risk of patchy fog and frost.”