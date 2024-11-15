Snow in Wakefield: Met Office says snow is 'likely to fall' across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford next week
Snow often gets people talking, with a recent Met Office survey listing snow as the second most favoured type of winter weather in the UK, just behind crisp blue skies.
And, with winter on the way, everyone is wondering when the first snowflake will fall in West Yorkshire.
Now, the Met Office has shared it may be sooner than expected.
A northerly airflow is likely to drop temperatures further from the north through the weekend and at the start of next week.
As the week continues, temperatures will drop below freezing with snow “likely to fall” across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
The forecast for West Yorkshire for Monday, November 18 to Wednesday, November 27 reads: “Frequent wintry showers are expected, mainly in the north and along eastern and western coasts where exposed to the strong north to northwesterly flow.
"Snow is likely to fall to low levels, especially in the north.
"The chance of any widespread or disruptive snowfall affecting more populated areas at this stage remains low though.
"Cold everywhere with overnight frost, and the strong winds will result in significant wind chill.”
Into December, the cold weather will continue, with the forecast reading: “Signals vary in prevailing weather patterns through this period but likely mainly unsettled and rather cold for the start of the period.
"There is a chance of more mobile weather patterns which would see Atlantic systems periodically move across the country.
"These will bring some wetter and windier interludes with a risk of some snow, especially for hills of the north.”
