The Met Office has warned that further rain, snow and ice could be on the way, leading to potential hazards through this week and into the weekend.

Monday night saw sub-zero temperatures for much of the UK, with Wakefield seeing lows of -6C.

The low temperatures lead to blankets of snow covering areas across the district – with schools, roads and public transport all affected.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said: “With cold Arctic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days.

More snow is on the way for Wakefield, the Met Office has warned.

“In excess of 10cm of snow is possible over higher ground within the warning areas, with 1-2cm possibly settling at lower levels, which has the potential to lead to some travel disruption. Ice is an additional hazard and is likely to form quickly on untreated surfaces.”

Cold northerly winds will continue through the week across much of the UK, with further warnings likely.

Daytime temperatures will also remain in the low single figures for most, with Wakefield seeing lows of -1C and highs of 6C.

Furthermore, snow accumulations are expected through the week and into the weekend, mostly by night and mainly over higher ground.

The official Wakefield forecast for the weekend reads: “Staying cold with sharp overnight frosts and some further ice and snow. Bright and breezy Thursday and Friday. Turning wet and windy Saturday; risk of persistent rain turning to snow.”

As the month continues, the Met Office has shared that strong winds and blustery showers are expected but most snow will likely be limited to northern hills.