Snow in Wakefield: Snow and ice warnings issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for today (Thursday), from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow whilst various yellow weather warnings for snow have also been issued for the weekend.
The forecast for today, reads: “Risk of early icy patches on untreated surfaces. Cold, with many areas struggling to get above freezing, but mostly dry with sunny spells.
"However, cloudier and windy near the coast with scattered wintry showers, which will be heavy at times. Maximum temperature 2C.”
The district will see temperatures continue to plummit to lows of -3C this weekend, as air from much further north, flows across the UK.
Three weather warnings for snow have been issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for this Saturday, Sunday and Monday – with “disruptive” snow expected.
The current forecast for Saturday, January 4 to Monday, January 6, reads: “Saturday frosty start then mainly dry.
"Overnight there is a risk of disruptive snowfall developing and persisting into Sunday, possibly taking until Monday to clear away. Low confidence for this.”
The snow may lead to some powercuts as well as travel delays on roads and delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
The cold weather will continue further into the month, with the Met Office stating that “much of this period is likely to remain colder than average, with an ongoing risk of ice and frost.”
There will also be “some longer spells of rain, with some sleet and snow possible”.
