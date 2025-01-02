Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s a chilly start to 2025 for the district, as the Met Office has issued various yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for throughout the week.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued by the Met Office for today (Thursday), from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow whilst various yellow weather warnings for snow have also been issued for the weekend.

The forecast for today, reads: “Risk of early icy patches on untreated surfaces. Cold, with many areas struggling to get above freezing, but mostly dry with sunny spells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, cloudier and windy near the coast with scattered wintry showers, which will be heavy at times. Maximum temperature 2C.”

The Met Office has warned of "disruptive" snow across the district, this weekend.

The district will see temperatures continue to plummit to lows of -3C this weekend, as air from much further north, flows across the UK.

Three weather warnings for snow have been issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for this Saturday, Sunday and Monday – with “disruptive” snow expected.

The current forecast for Saturday, January 4 to Monday, January 6, reads: “Saturday frosty start then mainly dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Overnight there is a risk of disruptive snowfall developing and persisting into Sunday, possibly taking until Monday to clear away. Low confidence for this.”

The snow may lead to some powercuts as well as travel delays on roads and delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The cold weather will continue further into the month, with the Met Office stating that “much of this period is likely to remain colder than average, with an ongoing risk of ice and frost.”

There will also be “some longer spells of rain, with some sleet and snow possible”.