Snow in Wakefield: Two more weather warnings issued with more snow expected across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
The weather warnings are in place from 4am on Saturday, November 23 and through the night to 9am on Sunday, November 24.
The district will see temperatures continue to plummit, with lows of -3C on Saturday.
Now, the Met Office has warned that the cold weather could lead to issues across the district, stating: “Heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.”
The cold weather may lead to some power cuts, the chance of flooding and travel disruption for those using public transport.
The weather will also create difficult driving conditions and lead to some road closures.
Wakefield’s current forecast for the weekend reads: “Becoming very windy Saturday with snow, turning to rain later with much milder air arriving. Windy and mild Sunday with rain then showers. Cooler and windy Monday with showers.”
