Snow in Wakefield: Wintry showers and snow expected across Wakefield following weekend of sunshine
The weekend saw temperatures reach highs of 16C, however this week will see the weather take a cold turn.
Tonight (Monday), the Met Office has warned of lows of -1C, with “frost and local icy patches possible”.
Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will see the cold weather continue throughout the week, with the dropping temperatures leading to it being “markedly colder” with “snow on hills” tomorrow (Tuesday).
The Met Office’s official outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Often rather cold and breezy, with a mixture of sunny or clear spells and showers for the remainder of the working week, these showers again wintry over hills. Frosty overnight.”
The cool theme will continue later into the month, with the Met Office warning of below-average temperatures and frosty nights.