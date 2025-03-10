Snow in Wakefield: Wintry showers and snow expected across Wakefield following weekend of sunshine

Despite a weekend of sunshine, the district will see a drop in the temperature this week with snow forecast.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend saw temperatures reach highs of 16C, however this week will see the weather take a cold turn.

Tonight (Monday), the Met Office has warned of lows of -1C, with “frost and local icy patches possible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will see the cold weather continue throughout the week, with the dropping temperatures leading to it being “markedly colder” with “snow on hills” tomorrow (Tuesday).

Wakefield will see lows of -1C this week, as the cold weather returns.

The Met Office’s official outlook for Wednesday to Friday reads: “Often rather cold and breezy, with a mixture of sunny or clear spells and showers for the remainder of the working week, these showers again wintry over hills. Frosty overnight.”

The cool theme will continue later into the month, with the Met Office warning of below-average temperatures and frosty nights.