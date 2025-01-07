'Stay at home' warning as FREEZING -8C temperatures forecast for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield will see temperatures plummit to -8C this week, with various weather warnings being issued by the Met Office and The UK Health Security Agency.

Despite bursts of sunlight in the day, tomorrow night (Wednesday), will see the temperature plummit to an icy -8C across Wakefield.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice across the district, that are in place from 5pm today until 12pm tomorrow.

A rare amber cold-health alert has also been issued until Sunday – with The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) sharing that incoming low temperatures and snowy conditions are likely to have a "significant impact" on the health and social care services in the region for the next week.

A spokesperson for Wakefield Council said: “"The big freeze is really set to bite this week.

"An amber cold-health alert is in place until Sunday. “We’re here to help you stay safe, warm and well. As well as keeping our roads moving. “Please help us by checking in on those who may need a little extra help, such as vulnerable or elderly neighbours, friends and family “If you are worried about someone, please call our Social Care Direct on 0345 8 503 503. “Stay warm at home.”

The council has also warned those who are heading out to “wrap up and take care on icy surfaces” and to “never be tempted to go on frozen water, such as lakes and ponds.”

Anyone who is unable to stay warm, or struggling during this cold period, can visit one of Wakefield Council’s Welcome Spaces – where visitors have access to a free, warm safe space and a hot drink.

To find your nearest Welcome Space, visit: https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/cost-of-living-support/welcome-spaces/