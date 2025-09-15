Storm Amy in Wakefield: Nostell Priory closed and wind warning issued as Storm Amy hits Wakefield

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Wakefield.

The warning is in place until 6pm today (Monday) with the Met Office warning of “some disruption to travel and interruptions to power”.

The district can also expect frequent showers and longer spells of rain throughout the day, with the strong winds making it feel colder than temperatures suggest.

The wind has also lead to road delays and closures across Wakefield - with Nostell Priory being forced to close for the day due to the high winds.

Posting to social media yesterday, a spokesperson for the Wakefield National Trust house said: “We’re sorry to disappoint anyone planning to visit tomorrow (Monday, September 15), but for safety reasons we’ve made the decision to close the entire estate due to predicted high winds.

“We will keep you informed with updates both here and on our website”.

National Highways have also warned drivers to delay their journeys, if their vehicle is susceptible to strong-wind conditions.

More rain and further high winds are expected as the week continues, with the outlook for Wednesday, September 17 to Friday, September 19 reading: “Wet and windy midweek especially, with more in the way of sunny spells expected later in the working week, although remaining unsettled. Near-average temperatures by day, mild by night”.