Storm Benjamin: Yellow weather warning issued across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office for Wakefield, as Storm Benjamin crosses the UK.

The warning is in place from midnight tonight (Wednesday) until 9pm tomorrow (Thursday).

Conditions across the district will deteriorate as an area of low pressure, named Storm Benjamin, pushes in from the west this evening heralding an unsettled period for much of the country.

The Met Office has warned of flooding on roads, that may lead to difficult driving conditions and an increased chance of accidents - making journey times longer.

Public transport may also face disruption.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Harris said: “Low pressure moving across the south of the UK on Thursday will bring both a spell of heavy rain and areas of strong winds.”

“The rain is expected to arrive from the southwest during Wednesday evening, before spreading northeast to many parts of England and Wales during Thursday, leading to difficult driving conditions and the risk of flooding in a few places.

“It is worth noting that there is a greater than usual uncertainty surrounding the track and intensity of this low-pressure system, so the public should stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings as the situation evolves, with adjustments to the forecasts likely at short notice."

Away from the warnings, it will turn colder over the weekend.

There will be a mix of sunny spells and blustery showers which are likely to be wintry across the district.

Despite this, Sunday may offer a brief window of drier and brighter conditions.