Storm Darragh: West Yorkshire Police training facility damaged following high winds on Thursday evening
The facility reported damage to the building’s windows as well as to some parked vehicles on Thursday night (December 5), but said there were no injuries.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “West Yorkshire Police can confirm that damage was caused to some windows at its Carr Gate complex in Wakefield last night as a result of high winds. Damage was also caused to some parked vehicles. There were no injuries.”
The damage comes as the Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for wind and rain for much of the UK which are expected to remain in place until Sunday, December 8 as Storm Darragh hits the country.