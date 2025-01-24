Storm Éowyn: 'Serious' warning for drivers as strong winds hit Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued with Storm Éowyn forecast to bring disruptive winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some today (Friday).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 9pm tonight across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, with the strong winds expected to cause damage to buildigs, power cuts and travel delays.

Now, motorists are being advised to “be well aware” as Storm Éowyn will lead to disiruption and danger on roads across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAC Breakdown spokesperson, Alice Simpson, said: “The wet and windy weather brought about by Storm Éowyn will make driving much more of a challenge towards the end of this week, especially for those in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Motorists are advised to "be well aware" as Storm Éowyn hits Wakefield.

"Strong winds mean there’s a higher likelihood of fallen branches and trees on rural routes between motorways and A-roads, which can obstruct journeys and puncture tyres if not carefully avoided.

“Drivers also need to be well aware of the buffeting effect of sudden gusts, especially along coastlines and exposed areas where the worst weather is expected.

"High-sided vehicles are most at risk of being blown off course, but cars can also be affected as they pass lorries on the motorway and are then hit by the wind on the other side. It’s best to keep speeds low and have a firm grip on the wheel to avoid being caught off-guard, especially in areas where heavy rain will affect visibility.”

As Storm Éowyn begins to settle tomorrow (Saturday), further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.