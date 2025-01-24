Storm Éowyn: 'Serious' warning for drivers as strong winds hit Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 24th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued with Storm Éowyn forecast to bring disruptive winds as well as heavy rain and snow for some today (Friday).

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 9pm tonight across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, with the strong winds expected to cause damage to buildigs, power cuts and travel delays.

Now, motorists are being advised to “be well aware” as Storm Éowyn will lead to disiruption and danger on roads across the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

RAC Breakdown spokesperson, Alice Simpson, said: “The wet and windy weather brought about by Storm Éowyn will make driving much more of a challenge towards the end of this week, especially for those in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Motorists are advised to "be well aware" as Storm Éowyn hits Wakefield.Motorists are advised to "be well aware" as Storm Éowyn hits Wakefield.
Motorists are advised to "be well aware" as Storm Éowyn hits Wakefield.

"Strong winds mean there’s a higher likelihood of fallen branches and trees on rural routes between motorways and A-roads, which can obstruct journeys and puncture tyres if not carefully avoided.

Drivers also need to be well aware of the buffeting effect of sudden gusts, especially along coastlines and exposed areas where the worst weather is expected.

"High-sided vehicles are most at risk of being blown off course, but cars can also be affected as they pass lorries on the motorway and are then hit by the wind on the other side. It’s best to keep speeds low and have a firm grip on the wheel to avoid being caught off-guard, especially in areas where heavy rain will affect visibility.”

As Storm Éowyn begins to settle tomorrow (Saturday), further wet and windy weather is likely on Sunday and at the start of next week.

Related topics:WakefieldPontefractDriversCastlefordStorm ÉowynEnglandNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice