Storm Éowyn: Yellow weather warning for wind issued for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Storm Éowyn has been named by the Met Office, with disruptive winds likely across the district on Friday and Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Éowyn, will begin to influence the UK’s weather early on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in southwestern parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.

This will quickly spread northeast to the rest of the UK during Friday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Wakefield – and is in place for Friday (January 24) from 6am until 9pm.

Storm Éowyn will cause strong winds across Wakefield this weekend.

The Met Office has warned that the strong winds may lead to power cuts, damage to buildings and travel delays.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, Mike Silverstone, said: “Storm Éowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas. There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The initial warning for Storm Éowyn has been issued several days in advance, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast as further details emerge in the coming days.”

Wakefield’s current forecast for Friday to Sunday, reads: “Storm Éowyn will bring very strong winds, heavy rain and hill snow on Friday. Winds easing Saturday, sunny spells and wintry showers. Further strong winds and rain likely later Sunday.”