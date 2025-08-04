Storm Floris: 'Unseasonably disruptive storm' to bring blustery showers and strong winds to Wakefield
A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for most of Yorkshire, and the northern half of the UK.
The warnings are as a result of Storm Floris which is forecast to be an “unseasonably disruptive storm” – bringing very strong winds and some heavy rain across the district today (Monday).
Dan Suri, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Across the wider Yellow warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60mph likely at higher elevations and around some exposed coasts”.
Whilst winds are the main, and most widespread hazard associated with Storm Floris, relatively high rainfall accumulations could also build-up.
Wakefield’s current forecast for tomorrow (Tuesday), reads: “Continuing windy with sunny spells and occasional blustery showers. The winds will eventually begin to ease later in the evening with showers also tending to fade away. Feeling fresher. Maximum temperature 20C”.
