'Thunder and wintry showers': Met Office shares cold weather warning across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The Met Office has warned that the weather will turn “a good deal colder” as autumn hits the district.

Rain will work southwards across the country today (September 10) bringing cold northerly winds with it.

This cold, showery airmass will spread across the whole of the UK by mid-week with hail and thunder in places.

There is also the chance some of the showers could turn wintry.

Across the week, Wakefield and the Five Towns, will see lows of 4C with rural frost possible.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Andy Page, said: ““We will continue to assess the need for weather warnings, so please keep up to date with our latest forecasts and warnings for your area.”

Looking further ahead, milder air from the Atlantic is expected to push back across the region later on Friday (September 13) and more especially into the weekend, cutting off the cold air from the north and seeing a return to temperatures nearer average for the time of year.