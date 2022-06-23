Thunderstorms heading towards Wakefield - here's the full Met Office forecast

After a run of hot and sunny weather, thunderstorms are on the way to Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 2:07 pm

Temperatures have climbed to 27C today with sunny intervals changing to cloudy later this afternoon.

But after a sunny start to Friday, thunder showers are set to hit by the late morning - and will continue into the afternoon.

Here is the full Met Office forecast for Wakefield on Friday:

6am - sunny intervals - 17C

7am - sunny intervals - 18C

8am - sunny intervals - 19C

9am - sunny intervals - 20C

10am - sunny intervals - 21C

11am - thunder shower - 21C

noon - sunny intervals - 22C

1pm - thunder - 22C

2pm - thunder - 22C

3pm - thunder - 21C

4pm - light shower - 21C

5pm - light shower - 21C

6pm - light shower - 21C

7pm - cloudy - 20C

8pm - cloudy - 20C

9pm - cloudy - 19C

10pm - cloudy - 18C

11pm - cloudy - 18C

