Video shows incredible thunderstorm and lightning strikes across Wakefield and the Five Towns

This video shows some of the best shots of the storm from across the Wakefield district, from rolling thunder to bolts of lightning across the night sky.

Though no more storms are forecast, the cool weather is expected to continue for much of the rest of the week, with heavy clouds, cool temperature and scattered showers into the weekend.

Wakefield and the Five Towns were this week treated to a huge thunderstorm, with cracks of thunder and flashes of lightning seen across the district. Photo: Joe Kirby